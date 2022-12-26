Three NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women

WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, three NGOs namely, Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE suspended their work. The developments came after Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned female students from attending universities effective immediately. Afghan women have since demonstrated in major cities against the ban, a rare sign of domestic protest since the Taliban seized power last year.

The NGOs said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in Afghanistan without their female staff due to the ban on permitting female workers. This came soon after a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at international and local non-governmental organizations.