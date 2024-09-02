THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Thousands Protest in Israel Urging PM Netanyahu to Negotiate Ceasefire for Gaza Hostages

Sep 2, 2024

In Israel, thousands of people have been staging rallies and protests across the country since yesterday, demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas to secure the return of hostages held in Gaza. The protests began in the morning after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the recovery of six hostages’ bodies. The protests continued throughout the night. In Tel Aviv, a demonstration took place outside the Kirya military base, the IDF’s headquarters. Many carried posters featuring the hostages, who were captured on October 7th last year during Hamas’s surprise attack on Israeli communities. Local media reported that cinemas, theatres, museums, universities, restaurants, cafes, pubs, and other businesses across the country remained closed in solidarity with the protest. Labour leaders have called for a one-day general strike today.

