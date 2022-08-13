FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Aug 2022 09:41:31      انڈین آواز

Thousands of Brazilians protest in defence of democracy

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets amid concern President Jair Bolsonaro will try to stay in power even if he loses October’s election. Protesters marched in several cities on Thursday in defence of democracy over fears the far-right leader would not respect the outcome of the vote. Mr Bolsonaro has repeatedly sought to discredit Brazil’s voting system. He has claimed that electronic voting machines enable cheating, because of the absence of a paper trail.

A year ago, Mr Bolsonaro tried to change the system to introduce printed ballot papers, but the proposal was defeated in Congress. Critics of the president have voiced fears that he is preparing to follow the example of former US President Donald Trump and allege widespread fraud if he loses the election. The demonstrations came on the same day that a citizens’ manifesto was read out and signed by a million Brazilians. Crowds protested in Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia and Recife, while thousands gathered outside the University of São Paulo, where a petition “in defence of the democratic state of law” was read out.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

First Khelo India Women’s Hockey League U-16 to be held in New Delhi from 16th August

HSB 1st Khelo India Women's Hockey League under-16 will be held at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delh ...

PM Modi to host all the medal winners of CWG at his residence

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi to host all the medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at his offici ...

Army Chief Manoj Pande felicitates Indian Army Participants of CWG 2022

AMN Army Chief General Manoj Pande Wednesday felicitated Indian Army Participants of Commonwealth Games 20 ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart