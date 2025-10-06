These things do not affect me: CJI Gavai after lawyer tries to hurl shoe at him in Supreme Court

Last Updated on October 6, 2025 5:01 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai on Monday decided not to take any action against a lawyer who attempted to remove his shoe and hurl it at him during court proceedings, directing officials to “just ignore” the incident.

A lawyer tried to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai in the Supreme Court on Monday. The incident took place when the Bench led by the CJI was hearing mentioning of cases by lawyers.

According to sources, the lawyer went near the dais and attempted to remove his shoe and throw it at the judge. However, security personnel present in court intervened in the nick of time and escorted the lawyer out.

While walking out, the lawyer was heard saying, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge.”

The CJI remained unfazed and asked the lawyers present in court to continue with their arguments. “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he said.

The incident was possibly sparked by CJI Gavai’s comments in a previous case related to the restoration of a 7-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho. While dismissing that case, he had said,

“Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now. It’s an archaeological site and ASI needs to give permission etc.”

The CJI observation reportedly caused a furore on social media, with many accusing the CJI of hurting religious sentiments. Addressing the controversy in open court two days later, CJI Gavai said that he meant no disrespect.

“I respect all religions…This happened on social media,” he said.

“It requires a legal response from the Supreme Court of India”

On the alleged attack on the CJI in the Supreme Court, Senior Advocate Indira Jaisingh says, “I am not an eyewitness to the incident; what I know, I know from reading what the press has published. It calls for investigation. I consider it to be an attack on the institution as a whole, not just CJI. I do consider it to be a casteist remark against the Chief Justice… It requires a legal response from the Supreme Court of India.” A lawyer allegedly tried to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during proceedings in the Supreme Court on Monday, according to lawyers.