Jaishankar Highlights Rise of ‘Contactless Wars’ in Tech-Driven Conflict Era

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 8:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has emphasized that global warfare is entering a new phase marked by technology-driven, contactless conflicts. Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, he noted that recent battles—from Azerbaijan-Armenia to Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Iran—illustrate how advanced weaponry and standoff systems are reshaping modern warfare. Dr. Jaishankar said such innovations have made it possible to deliver decisive impacts without direct confrontation, defining the character of today’s volatile world.

The External Affairs Minister said, the competition for rare earth elements and strategic resources has become a defining feature of modern global rivalries, with a serious effort to derisk every factor of politics and economics. He also highlighted the growing tendency to weaponise everything, from trade and technology to finance and supply chains.

On India’s positioning in this complex environment, Dr Jaishankar emphasised that New Delhi’s strength lies in internal capability-building. He said, for India, the answer to a more difficult world is not outside, but inside, in deepening manufacturing, improving human resources and infrastructure, and finding new trade routes.

The External Affairs Minister said that India’s approach will be to maintain as many productive relationships as possible, without making them exclusive, ensuring strategic autonomy while engaging constructively with multiple global partners. He said the world is entering an era of multi-domain competition, where economics, technology, and warfare intersect and where India’s response must blend resilience, innovation, and self-reliance.

On Indo-US relations, Dr Jaishankar asserted that New Delhi is actively engaged in talks with Washington to resolve the ongoing trade issues. He acknowledged the strength and maturity of Indo-US ties and also highlighted the current irritants, particularly in trade and energy cooperation.

Jaishankar highlighted strategic consequences of changes driven by leveraging of production, supply chains, trade, connectivity, data and resources. He also underlined India’s approach to global shifts to develop manufacturing, enable ease of living and advance the comprehensive national power.