Rajnath Singh to Visit to Australia to strengthen defence ties

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 8:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a two-day official visit to Australia, starting October 09. The Minister is visiting Australia at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Australia, Mr Richard Marles. The Ministry of Defence said that the key highlight of Mr Singh’s visit will be the bilateral discussions with his Australian counterpart.

The Defence Minister is also scheduled to chair a business roundtable in Sydney, which will be attended by industry leaders from both sides. He will also call on other national leaders of Australia. The Ministry added that the visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to explore new and meaningful initiatives to strengthen the bilateral relationship and the defence partnership. The Defence Ministry further mentioned that during the visit, three agreements are planned to be signed, which will further enhance cooperation in the areas of information sharing, the maritime domain, and joint activities.

The visit of the Defence Minister comes at a time when India and Australia commemorate 5 years of the establishment of India India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). Mr Richard Marles last visited India in June this year.