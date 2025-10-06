Bihar Elections to be held in 2 Phases Nov 6 and 11, Results on Nov 14

Last Updated on October 6, 2025 5:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar today announced that the assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases, polling for which will be held on November 6 and 11 while the counting of votes will be done on November 14,

The entire election process will be concluded by November 16.

“Bihar elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will be done on November 14,” Kumar said at a press conference.

“It is mandatory to complete counting of postal ballots before last two rounds of counting of votes,” he added.