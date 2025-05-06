Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The halal economy is pegged at $ 12 trillion by 2030 – CEO Halal India

May 5, 2025

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai

The global halal economy has reached a significant milestone, valued at $12 trillion by 2030. In the past nine years,  its growth is breathtaking, says Mohamed Jinna, the founder and director of Halal India, a private limited company.

He says the halal industry is expanding at a phenomenal pace. The global halal economy was $1 trillion initially, but with efforts in halal certification and accreditation, the economy is now valued at $8 trillion. The projection is that, in the next five years, the halal economy will reach $ 12 trillion net worth.       

While halal products are traditionally associated with Muslim consumers, the halal market has attracted increasing interest from non-Muslims, drawn by the sector’s reputation for quality and reliability.   

Mr. Jinna’s vision for Halal India goes beyond ensuring food preparedness per the Islamic dietary laws. He is of the view, Halal is not just about food practices but a way of life. 

 Mr Jinna’s commitment to the Halal cause is unwavering.  His passion for creating a better world is contagious. He is for promoting the principles of Halal to create a world where everyone has access to safe, healthy, and nutritious food.

Mohamed Jinna is a man with a mission to create a world where people of all races and ethnicities coexist in complete peace and harmony.

Mr Jinna’s favourite quote.“Let’s unite in promoting the principles of Halal, which not only improve our quality of life but also bring us together as a global community.” 

Mr  Jinna is a leader who inspires a generation to join him in this noble mission. His work at Halal India serves as a testament to his dedication and vision.

