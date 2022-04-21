Tharoor terms demolition drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri as’Absolutely criminal act’

“The Supreme Court had given an order that status quo must be maintained and demolition shouldn’t proceed, but four hours after that order was issued, the demolitions did continue. This is illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional since no notice was given to the victims,” Shashi Tharoor said.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday condemned the demolition drive in Delhi’s violence-hit Jahangirpuri and said it is an absolutely “criminal act” for which serious action should be taken.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tharoor said, “The Supreme Court had given an order that status quo must be maintained and demolition shouldn’t proceed, but four hours after that order was issued, the demolitions did continue. This is illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional since no notice was given to the victims.”

In a veiled jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tharoor said demolition is a new technique of intimidation that will burn India down, adding it is an assault on the values of the country’s Constitution.

He added that a proper investigation should be done on the violent clashes in Jahangirpuri on April 16.

“Investigate properly, find out who’s responsible, take them to court, give them notices. If the final punishment is decided to be demolition, which is a very inhumane public punishment, then let there at least be proper notices so people can make arrangements,” Tharoor told the news agency.