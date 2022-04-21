FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Apr 2022 05:08:53      انڈین آواز

Tharoor terms demolition drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri as’Absolutely criminal act’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

“The Supreme Court had given an order that status quo must be maintained and demolition shouldn’t proceed, but four hours after that order was issued, the demolitions did continue. This is illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional since no notice was given to the victims,” Shashi Tharoor said. 

WEB DESK

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday condemned the demolition drive in Delhi’s violence-hit Jahangirpuri and said it is an absolutely “criminal act” for which serious action should be taken.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tharoor said, “The Supreme Court had given an order that status quo must be maintained and demolition shouldn’t proceed, but four hours after that order was issued, the demolitions did continue. This is illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional since no notice was given to the victims.”

In a veiled jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tharoor said demolition is a new technique of intimidation that will burn India down, adding it is an assault on the values of the country’s Constitution.

He added that a proper investigation should be done on the violent clashes in Jahangirpuri on April 16.

“Investigate properly, find out who’s responsible, take them to court, give them notices. If the final punishment is decided to be demolition, which is a very inhumane public punishment, then let there at least be proper notices so people can make arrangements,” Tharoor told the news agency.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amardeep Malik  sole leader  after round two of Delhi-NCR Open 

 Harpal Singh Bedi Noida,  20 April: Amardeep Malik, carded  a brilliant five-under 67 ...

Top Pros for Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi,  18 April  top professionals of the country including defendi ...

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in Mumbai

AMN In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore set a victory target of 190 runs before Delhi Capitals at W ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart