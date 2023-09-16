इंडियन आवाज़     16 Sep 2023 03:26:03      انڈین آواز

Thailand: Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat resigns

In Thailand, the head of the Move Forward party, Pita Limjaroenrat announced his resignation on Friday as its chief so the party can appoint a new member to serve as Parliament’s opposition leader. He finished first in the Country’s general election in May but was denied power by Parliament.

The constitution requires the leader of the opposition to be an elected lawmaker and a leader of a political party. Mr. Limjaroenrat is currently suspended from his duties as a member of Parliament pending a court ruling on whether he violated election law.

He wrote on social media that he decided to resign as Move Forward’s leader because he had to comply with the court’s order of suspension.

