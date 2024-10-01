THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Thailand: 23 Killed in Tragic School Bus Fire

Oct 1, 2024

At least 23 people were killed in Thailand when a school bus carrying more than 40 students and teachers caught fire on the outskirts of the capital, Bangkok, today.  According to police, the bodies of 20 children and three teachers have been recovered. The police said 19 children and three teachers are reported to have survived.

Thai Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said 16 students and three teachers were sent to a hospital for treatment. He added that the bus was powered by extremely risky compressed natural gas. The bus was quickly consumed by an intense fire, and many on board were unable to escape. The bus was returning to the Thai capital after a school trip to the north of the country. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

