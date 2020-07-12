FreeCurrencyRates.com

Tesla to hire up to 10,500 workers for factory in Germany

WEB DESK

US automaker Tesla likely to hire up to 10,500 employees for its first factory in Europe, according to German press agency DPA which quted industry sources. Tesla’s final environmental permit is still pending.

The electric car manufacturer’s first European plant is currently under construction in the northeastern German state of Brandenburg, near Berlin.

Tesla aims to produce 500,000 vehicles as quickly as possible after the Gigafactory’s planned opening in July of 2021.

Elon Musk’s firm plans to have three shifts a day, each with 3,000 to 3,500 workers, industry insiders have said. The staff count is lower than promised when the firm applied for a permit to build in a protected area.

Tesla’s final environmental permit is still pending, but the carmaker has already begun preparing the building site in Grünheide, to the east of Berlin, at its own risk.

