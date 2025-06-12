Tensions Escalate: Israel Prepared for Action, Iran Warns of Missile Response

AMN/ WEB DESK
Israel is fully prepared to launch an operation against Iran in case of any attack on its soil, and it has already briefed US officials about its policy. Iran has also said that it will launch missiles at Israel if there is any provocation.
Meanwhile, in anticipation of Tehran’s potential attacks against any American targets in Iraq, the US has advised some of its citizens to leave the region. As per reports, Iranian military and government leaders have met to plan their response to a possible Israeli strike.