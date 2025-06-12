AMN/ WEB DESK

I​srael is fully prepared to launch an operation against Iran in case of any attack on its soil, and ​it has already briefed US officials about its policy. ​Iran has also said that it will launch missiles at Israel ​if there ​i​s any provocation.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of Tehran’s potential attacks against any American targets in Iraq, the US has advised some​ of its citizens to leave the region.​ As per reports, Iranian military and government leaders have met to plan their response to a possible Israeli strike.