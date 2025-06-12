Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

World Bank Projects Sri Lanka’s Growth to Slow to 3.5% in 2025

Jun 12, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Bank has projected a slowing of Sri Lanka’s economic recovery in 2025, with growth projected to ease to 3.5%. According to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report, the deceleration follows a modest rebound in 2024, driven by gains in industrial output and construction.

The report adds that structural weaknesses and global uncertainties now threaten to stall progress.

The World Bank cited lingering effects from Sri Lanka’s recent economic crisis and external challenges as key factors behind the downgrade. In contrast, neighbouring South Asian economies are expected to perform better: India is forecast to grow by 6.3% in FY2025/26, while Bangladesh is projected to expand by 4.9%.

Notably, Pakistan is also expected to grow at a slow pace of 3.1%.

The report warns of downside risks for the region, including global trade tensions, financial tightening, and climate-related disruptions. For Sri Lanka, sustained recovery will depend on structural reforms, improved debt management, and greater resilience to external shocks.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK PM turns down request to meet Muhammad Yunus during London visit to raise support asgainst Hasina Regime

Jun 13, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mob Vandalises Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh

Jun 13, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Begins Evacuating Staff from Middle East Amid Escalating Tensions with Iran

Jun 13, 2025

You missed

PRESS RELEASE

Sagtec Projects 92% Revenue Growth for FY2025

13 June 2025 2:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

बांग्लादेश में रवींद्रनाथ टैगोर के पुश्तैनी घर में तोड़फोड़, पर्यटकों की एंट्री पर रोक

13 June 2025 12:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK PM turns down request to meet Muhammad Yunus during London visit to raise support asgainst Hasina Regime

13 June 2025 12:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mob Vandalises Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh

13 June 2025 12:02 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!