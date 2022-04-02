Telugu, Kannada New Year day Ugaadi & Marathi New Year Gudi Padva being celebrated today

WEB DESK / AMN

Telugu, Kannada New Year day Ugaadi & Marathi New Year Gudi Padva being celebrated with traditional fanfare today.

Telugu speaking people across the world are celebrating their Telugu New Year day, Ugaadi today. People are observing the customary festivities the traditional fervour and gaiety. The festival is being celebrated across the two states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to mark the beginning of the Hindu Lunar calendar. Due to Covid -19 Pandemic, people celebrated the festival on a low key during the last two years.

In Karnataka, it is Ugadi festival in the state today. Ugadi symbolises the beginning of the New Year as per the Hindu calendar. Ugadi falls on the first day of Chaitra, which is the first month in the traditional Hindu calendar. It is the time of the year that heralds in the spring season. On the special day, people wake up before sunrise and take a ceremonial oil bath. The entrance of temples, homes and shops are decorated with flowers and mango leaves.

Colourful rangolis in front of the houses is a common practice on this day. An important aspect of the occasion is the ‘Panchanga Shravana’ or hearing of the Panchanga. It is read by the priests at the temples or by the eldest member of the family at home. On this day, based on the moon sign, predictions and annual forecasts for the New Year are also made by the learned pandits and astrologers. Prayers are offered to the Sun God before consuming ‘Bevu Bella’, a dish that holds much significance in Ugadi celebrations. Bevu means neem and bella is jaggery. The mix of neem flower and jaggery is a symbolic dish that signifies the essence of life that comprises both bitterness and sweetness which needs to be faced bravely.

In Maharashtra, Gudi Padwa is being celebrated today in the state. Gudi Padwa has special significance in Maharashtra. The citizens in the state were not able to celebrate any festival for the past two years due to the restrictions in the backdrop of global pandemic. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has extended his greetings to the people of Maharashtra.

Prez, Vice Prez greet people

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu have greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

The President said, he extends his greetings and best wishes to all citizens on the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba festivals. He said, celebrated in diverse ways across the nation to welcome the spring and the beginning of the Indian New Year, these festivals strengthen the bond of our cultural and social unity. He added, the joyous festivities strengthen the spirit of harmony and fraternity in our society.

In his message, the Vice President said, he conveys his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of country on the joyous and auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Chaitra Sukladi and Cheti Chand. He said, these festivals mark the beginning of the traditional New Year and bring new hope and happiness in our lives. He said, celebrated across the states in a variety of traditional ways in our country, the festivals reflect our rich cultural diversity and the underlying unity.