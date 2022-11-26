Telangana to have first Integrated Rocket Facility of country by Skyroot Aerospace

WEB DESK

Telangana will have the first Integrated Rocket Design, Manufacturing, and Testing Facility of the country in Hyderabad by Skyroot Aerospace.

The state IT Minister K. Tarakarama Rao has assured the start-up of complete support for establishing the facility to design, manufacture, and test rockets in the state. He participated in a programme organized at T-Hub yesterday, November 25, to celebrate Skyroot Aerospace’s successful launch of the Vikram-S rocket.

The Hyderabad-based startup, incubated at T-Hub, launched the country’s first private rocket earlier this month.

The Minister expressed pride and happiness that a spacetech company from Hyderabad, broke all the barriers. He said only a few companies across the world aced rocket science and achieved success in the first go.