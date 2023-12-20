Telangana: Govt issues alert to all hospitals regarding new JN.1 sub-variant of coronavirus

AMN / HYDERABAD

Congress government in Telangana has issued an alert to all hospitals in the state regarding the new JN.1 sub-variant of coronavirus and has also issued an advisory in this regard. There were no cases of JN.1, a subvariant of Omicron, in the state. However, in view of some states like Kerala reporting such cases, the state government has issued an alert to all hospitals in the state. If there are any cases of influenza-like illness or severe acute respiratory illness, the hospitals have to monitor them, increase their testing, keep them in isolation wards, wear masks and keep medication ready. Additional Director of Medical Education (DME) and Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Dr M Raja Rao informed that the Hospital is well-equipped to deal with the new sub-variant of coronavirus and there is no need to worry. However, he appealed to people to exercise caution especially people with comorbidities, elderly people above 65 years, children, pregnant women, patients with diabetes, hypertension, cardiac problems and kidney problems.