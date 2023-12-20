Tamil Nadu: Army evacuates 150 people to safety in flood-affected district of Tuticorin

@IaSouthern

In Tamil Nadu, Southern Command of Indian Army reached out to the flooded district of Tuticorin and assisted over 150 people including a pregnant women and three infants in bringing them to safety.

Acting on the request of the State Government, one team undertook a rescue operation and assisted over 400 people to shelter and other team is approaching Srivaikuntam where the train is still stranded. Another two columns of the Madras Regimental Centre has reached Antonyarpuram, a severely flooded palce and another column is finding an alternate route to rescue people in distress.