Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED summons again, leaves Delhi for Vipassana camp

AGENCIES

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to skip questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy-linked money laundering case as he has left for an undisclosed location for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course on Wednesday.

According to the report, he was scheduled to leave for the Vipassana course on Tuesday but could not do so as he was busy with the INDIA bloc meeting.

He left at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday for the pre-scheduled meditation course, said the report citing the officials.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday questioned the timing of the ED summons and said that the party’s lawyers are studying the notice and “legally correct” steps will be taken.