Telangana Govt Announces ₹5 Lakh Compensation for Families of Cyclone Montha Flood Victims

Last Updated on November 1, 2025 1:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

From A Correspondent / Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced an ex gratia of 5 lakh rupees each for the families of those who lost their lives in the recent floods caused by heavy rains under the impact of Cyclone Montha. He also announced 15 thousand rupees for families whose houses were submerged and sanctioned Indiramma Houses for the most affected along with special assistance for those who lost livestock and crops.

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in the erstwhile Warangal and Husnabad Assembly constituencies yesterday, followed by a review meeting with officials. He cautioned that cloudbursts would pose recurring challenges and emphasised that temporary relief measures were insufficient. Mr. Reddy directed officials to cancel all staff leave for the next 10 to 15 days to expedite damage assessment reports and warned against any negligence. District Collectors have also been instructed to carry out on-ground inspections