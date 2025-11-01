Jubilee Hills bypoll: Revanth Defends Azharuddin’s Cabinet Berth, Promises Statues of NTR

Last Updated on November 1, 2025 1:49 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

From A Correspondent / Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on the BRS and BJP, alleging a “Fevicol-like bond” between the two parties in the Jubilee Hills bypoll. Addressing a massive roadshow at Vengal Rao Nagar and Somajiguda, he accused K. Chandrasekhar Rao, K.T. Rama Rao, and Union Minister Kishan Reddy of obstructing Telangana’s progress.

Revanth claimed that BRS and BJP had joined forces to block the Congress from winning the by-election, urging voters to support Congress candidate Naveen Yadav for the constituency’s comprehensive development. Dismissing talk of a sympathy wave for the BRS, he reminded voters that even in 2007, both parties had opposed the Congress following P. Janardhan Reddy’s demise.

Highlighting the state government’s achievements, Revanth announced that projects worth ₹200 crore had been sanctioned for Jubilee Hills in just three months. He blamed Kishan Reddy for delaying the Musi Riverfront project and criticised KTR for neglecting the constituency’s growth during his decade-long tenure as Municipal Administration Minister.

Revanth also defended the inclusion of Mohammad Azharuddin in the cabinet, saying it reflects Congress’s commitment to inclusivity. To woo Andhra-origin voters, he announced plans to install N.T. Rama Rao statues and introduce welfare measures for film workers.