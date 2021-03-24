Telangana: COVID cases in state reach 3.04 lakh, Recovery rate 98.34%

AMN/ WEB DESK

Telangana reported 431 fresh COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours. The state has over 3,300 active cases currently while nearly 14,00 of them are in home isolation. With this, the number of COVID cases that the state reported so far has gone up to 3 lakh 4 thousand 298 while over 2 lakh 99 thousand have recovered. The state recorded 98.34 per cent recoveries.

According to the State Covid Bulletin, two more persons succumbed to COVID-19 and other comorbidities in the state taking the total deaths to 1676. In a sudden spurt in the number of COVID cases, GHMC area reported 111 fresh COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours. Medchal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Jagityal, Mancheryal and Yadadri Bhongiri are among those districts that reported high number of fresh COVID cases during the same period.

COVID Vaccination programme is underway in Telangana and the state crossed 10 lakh mark in vaccination. Yesterday alone, over 42 thousand people have taken COVID vaccine in the state. With this, the number of people receiving covid vaccine has gone up to 10 lakh 10 thousand 8 hundred. They include over 3 lakh 10 thousand people who are above 60 years and one lakh 47 thousand people, who are above 45 years with comorbidities.