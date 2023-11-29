इंडियन आवाज़     29 Nov 2023 08:43:17      انڈین آواز

Technology plays crucial role in Education sector : NITI Aayog CEO, BRV Subrahmanyam

NITI Aayog CEO, BRV Subrahmanyam has said that technology plays a crucial role in the Education sector and the country needs to empower Education and Technology.

He said this while addressing a Higher Education Summit in New Delhi today. He added that Artificial Intelligence will have a great impact on the Education system in the near future. The NITI Aayog CEO also discussed the need for research in the Social Science field.

He ensured that the  NITI Aayog will provide all the assistance to the interested scholars. He also spoke about the challenges of the growing population and said that it is high time to reshape the higher education sector keeping the numbers in mind.

