Team India creates history; clinches test series against Australia 2-1

AMN

India today ed history by defeating Australia by three wickets in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India successfully chased the 328-run target to seal the four-match series 2-1.

This was the first defeat for Australia at their fortress Gabba in 32 years as Rishabh Pant’s brilliant unbeaten 89, Shubman Gill’s 91, and Cheteshwar Pujara’s 56 run knock in the second innings guided India to the memorable Test series win.

Earlier, the visitors resumed their second innings play this morning with all wickets intact. Chasing 328 runs for victory, India had scored four for no loss after bowling Australia out for 294 after tea on day four yesterday. Steve Smith with 55 runs was the top scorer for Australia in their second innings.

For India, right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Siraj picked up his maiden five-wicket haul. Shardul Thakur claimed four wickets while debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar scalped the remaining one.

India had posted 336 in reply to Australia’s first inning score of 369, conceding a 33-run lead.

Man of the match Rishabh Pant said in the post-match presentation that this is one of the biggest moments of his life.

President Ram Nath Kovind has congratulated Indian cricket team for winning the test series against Australia. In a tweet, Mr Kovind said, a historic cricketing triumph ed in Australia. He said, the team showed exceptional skills and resilience. President said, the nation is proud of their achievement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed joy at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. In a tweet, Mr Modi congratulated the team and said, their remarkable energy and passion, stellar intent and remarkable grit and determination was visible throughout.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the Test Match and the series against Australia. He said it is one of the most memorable victories in the recent years.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also praised the team for the display of grit, determination and resilience in a test match. He said, this win will go down in history as one of best successful chases overseas by India.