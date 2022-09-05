Teachers play a major role in formulation & implementation of NEP: PM Modi

Bisheshwar Mishra / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on the need to imbibe the National Educational Policy in such a way that this government document turns into the basis of the students’ lives. Mr Modi said, teachers have played a major role in the formulation of the Policy and they have a monumental role to play in the implementation of the Policy. Mr Modi said this while interacting with the winners of National Teacher Awards 2022 at his residence in New Delhi.

Highlighting the appreciation received by the National Education Policy, the Prime Minister said that it is a step in the right direction in strengthening the education ecosystem of the country. Emphasizing the need to go through the National Educational Policy more than once, the Prime Minister gave the analogy of Mahatma Gandhi where he read the Bhagavad Gita again and again, and each time he found a new meaning.

During his interaction, the Prime Minister recalled his Independence Day proclamation of ‘Panch Pran’ and suggested that these Panch Prans may be discussed regularly in the schools so that their spirit is clear to the students. He added, these resolutions are being appreciated as a way for the progress of the nation and we need to find a way to communicate them to the children and students.

Mr Narendra Modi highlighted the knowledge and dedication of teachers. He pointed out that their biggest quality is a positive outlook that enables them to work with students relentlessly for their improvement.

Mr Modi said, a true teacher motivates the students to dream, to achieve what is unachievable and it is up to the teachers to mold the youth who will decide what India would look like in the Amrit Kaal by 2047.

Mr Modi stressed on the need, to not only to educate the students but also to transform their lives. He underlined the importance of removing conflict and contradictions in the various areas of the lives of the students. He also emphasized to help students to resolve their problems with an integrated approach.

The Prime Minister said, India is now the 5th largest economy in the world, leaving behind UK, who ruled the country for 250 years.The Prime Minister highlighted the spirit of the Tiranga which led to India achieving new heights in the world of today and added that this spirit is essential today. The Prime Minister urged everyone to ignite the same spirit of living, toiling and dying for the country as seen from 1930 to 1942 when every Indian was fighting the British for independence.