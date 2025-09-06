TCS, Tryg Seal €550M, 7-Year Digital Transformation Agreement

COPENHAGEN | MUMBAI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has expanded its strategic partnership with Tryg, a leading Scandinavian non-life insurance company that operates in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. As part of the seven-year €550M agreement, TCS will partner with Tryg to simplify and standardise operations across its three major markets and drive technological transformation, to accelerate the company’s growth journey.

TCS will leverage its suite of AI and Cloud solutions across Tryg’s entire IT landscape to augment delivery capability, automate core processes, and elevate customer experience. Taking ownership of application development and management, end-to-end infrastructure services, end-user services, and cybersecurity, TCS will propel Tryg’s ‘United Towards 27’ vision aimed at simplifying its IT operations and building the capacity to develop new digital solutions for more than six million customers. The expanded partnership will create an opportunity for TCS to streamline a historically complex IT landscape shaped by organic growth and acquisitions, unify fragmented operating models across geographies, and embed automation and AI to enhance efficiency in every element of the IT operations value chain.

Johan Kirstein Brammer, Group CEO, Tryg, said, “We are simplifying our IT landscape enabling us to further invest in new technology and develop our business across Scandinavia. This means we can deliver the best customer experiences, continue to differentiate Tryg in the market, and strengthen our competitiveness. The extended partnership with TCS, which is one of the leading technology companies in the world, is a key initiative supporting our 2027 target to simplify and scale Tryg’s business. TCS is the right partner to assure an important contribution towards achieving our ambition.”

As a part of the new agreement, TCS will also establish a unified digital-first operating model for managing business across the three key markets that Tryg operates in, consolidating functions that were dispersed across the region. The initiative will ensure scalability and expedite Tryg’s go-to-market timeline, while boosting operational efficiency. By optimising development and operational costs, TCS will lay the foundation for a scalable and sustainable IT ecosystem.

K Krithivasan, CEO, Tata Consultancy Services, said, “Success today depends on how quickly and resiliently enterprises can adapt. The key to long-term value creation lies in building perpetually adaptive enterprises enabled by intelligent, future-ready IT systems. By combining TCS’ best-in-class Cloud and AI capabilities with our expertise in the insurance sector, we will help Tryg accelerate its transformation into an agile, technology-led enterprise with AI at its core. We are proud of this long-standing partnership that has brought key innovations in the European insurance space. This extension reflects our shared commitment to building resilient ecosystems designed not just for today, but for the possibilities of tomorrow.”

TCS and Tryg have shared a strategic partnership spanning over 15 years. TCS has collaborated with Tryg over the years on many elements of their transformation journey and continued to deliver on key outcomes. Using its deep contextual knowledge, TCS has developed a unique model to drive an industry-first business case for its Danish and Nordic customers while achieving their strategic business goals. Under the new engagement, TCS will use its deep understanding of the company’s objectives to make Tryg more resilient to future technological disruptions.

TCS has had a strong presence in Denmark and the Nordics for the past 30 years. Currently, over 20,000 TCS employees support leading enterprises in the Nordics, driving growth and transformation for some of the region’s top multinationals in sectors such as banking, financial services, insurance, retail & CPG, travel transportation and logistics, telecom, manufacturing, life sciences, and tech services. TCS’ Banking, Financial Services and Insurance business group in the Nordics has been ranked #1 for its superior customer satisfaction by an independent survey for eight consecutive years. It has also been recognised as a Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute