TCS Partners with Salesforce to Unlock Power of AI for Manufacturers

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, announced a new collaboration with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, to help customers in the manufacturing and semiconductor industries drive value from artificial intelligence. As part of this collaboration, TCS launched three initiatives: Semiconductor Sales Accelerator for increasing sales with data-driven insights, Seller for the Future for providing near real-time insights, predictive analytics, and personalized recommendations and Digital Field Service to equip technicians on field with real-time information, predictive maintenance insights, and optimized scheduling.

One of the key challenges for organizations in their AI adoption journeys is to unlock the true value of their data. For large organizations, data is often stored in unstructured silos. Recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities within the manufacturing and semiconductor industries, this collaboration leverages the combined strengths of both companies to digitally transform how customers in these industries sell and service their products.

Indira Gillingham, Vice President of Alliances at Salesforce, said, “We are excited to collaborate with TCS to bring transformative AI and data-driven solutions across industries through Salesforce Data Cloud. Leveraging TCS’ extensive industry expertise, deep knowledge of complex data landscapes, and the power of TCS Crystallus™ on Salesforce, combined with Salesforce’s leading CRM capabilities, we enable customers to harness advanced Vector Database solutions for AI-powered insights.”

Semiconductor Sales Accelerator: TCS has over two decades of semiconductor expertise spanning research, architecture, design, manufacturing, assembly, and advanced packaging. The Semiconductor Sales Accelerator addresses a critical challenge in the industry – the need to quickly and accurately navigate vast amounts of complex technical data to meet customer demands and reduce overall cycle time. This combines TCS’ deep domain expertise in the semiconductor market with Salesforce’s leading AI and cloud capabilities.

Prashant Shirgur, Global Head of Enterprise Solutions for Technology, Software and Services at TCS, said, “In today’s fast-paced semiconductor market, access to accurate, real-time information is essential for sales success, and TCS is committed to equipping clients with the insights they need to efficiently grow their business. TCS CrystallusTM on Salesforce, equips sales teams with the intelligent tools they need to engage customers with confidence, shorten sales cycles, and drive revenue growth.“

The impact of the Semiconductor Sales Accelerator extends beyond operational efficiency. By providing sales teams with immediate access to relevant information and AI-powered insights, organizations are seeing accelerated sales cycles and improved win rates. The automation of routine tasks creates space for sales representatives to focus on relationship building and deal closure, while the delivery of precise technical information and personalized recommendations at every customer touchpoint is revolutionizing the customer experience, leading to enhanced satisfaction and loyalty.

Seller for the Future: Empowers sales teams with a 360-degree view of customer data, providing near real-time insights, predictive analytics, and personalized recommendations directly within the Salesforce platform. This helps sales teams anticipate customer needs, identify cross-selling and upselling opportunities, and close more deals faster — ultimately driving higher revenue growth. Targeted Business outcomes include increased up-sell/cross-sell rates, improved win rates, reduced deal cycle times, and enhanced sales team productivity.

Digital Field Service: Transforms field service operations by leveraging AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning to equip technicians with real-time information, predictive maintenance insights, and optimized scheduling. It enables remote diagnostics capabilities, AI-driven knowledge base integration, predictive maintenance alerts, and seamless data visualization within a unified platform. It reduces downtime and maintenance costs, improves first-time fix rates, increases technician productivity, and enhances customer satisfaction.

Amit Bajaj, Salesforce Global Practice Head, Enterprise Solutions, TCS, said, “TCS is dedicated to empowering industries with the digital tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic market. Our mission is to equip our clients with the digital core they need in order to thrive amid constant changes. Our work with Salesforce underscores this commitment, and we have a long track record of servicing companies in manufacturing and semiconductor industries. We are excited to deliver solutions that will drive tangible business value for our clients.”

This announcement reinforces TCS’ strong presence in North America, the largest market for the organization with more than 46,000 associates and 32 sales, delivery, and data center locations. In the 50 years of operations in the region, TCS has established itself as a partner of choice for digital transformation by clients across industry sectors.