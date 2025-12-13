Tata Power Wins Jejuri-Hinjewadi Transmission Project

BIZ DESK

Tata Power has secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd to acquire the Jejuri-Hinjewadi Power Transmission Project. The project will be executed through Tata Power’s special purpose vehicle (SPV), Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission Limited, under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model for 35 years. With an annual transmission charge of ₹155.78 crore, the project is slated for completion within 24 months from the SPV transfer date.

The infrastructure includes a 115 km, 400 kV double-circuit transmission line connecting Jejuri and Hinjewadi, along with the extension of 400 kV GIS line bays at both substations. This initiative follows Tata Power’s recent commissioning of the 400 kV Koteshwar–Rishikesh transmission line, which facilitates the transfer of 1,000 MW of hydropower from the Tehri–Koteshwar complex in Uttarakhand to Northern India.

The Jejuri-Hinjewadi project is expected to significantly enhance renewable energy transmission and grid reliability across several states and union territories, including Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Delhi. It marks another strategic step in Tata Power’s commitment to strengthening India’s clean energy infrastructure and regional energy security.