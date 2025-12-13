India’s Retail Inflation Rises to 0.71% in November

BIZ DESK

India’s retail inflation rose to 0.71 per cent in November this year on an annual basis, up from a record low of 0.25 per cent recorded in October. According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, inflation in rural areas edged up to 0.1 per cent, and to 1.4 percent in urban regions.

The food inflation rate, based on the All India Consumer Food Price Index, witnessed narrower deflation of 3.91 per cent last month as compared to deflation of five per cent recorded in October. It stayed in negative zone for the sixth consecutive month.

The corresponding food inflation rate for rural areas also decelerated to 4.05 percent. Meanwhile, deflation in urban areas moderated to 3.6 percent during last month. According to the Ministry, the decline in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of November is mainly attributed to increase in inflation of Vegetables, Egg, Meat and fish, Spices and Fuel and light.

I. Key highlights

Headline Inflation: Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of November, 2025 over November, 2024 is 0.71% (Provisional). There is increase of 46 basis points in headline inflation of November, 2025 in comparison to October, 2025.

Food Inflation: Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of November, 2025 over November, 2024 is -3.91% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are –4.05% and -3.60%, respectively. All India inflation rates for CPI (General) and CFPI over the last 13 months are shown below. An increase of 111 basis points is observed in food inflation in November, 2025 in comparison to October, 2025.

Rural Inflation: An increase in headline and food inflation in rural sector observed in November, 2025. The headline inflation is 0.10% (Provisional) in November, 2025 while it was -0.25% in October, 2025. The CFPI based food inflation in rural sector is observed as -4.05% (Provisional) in November, 2025 in comparison to -4.85% in October, 2025. Urban Inflation: An increase from 0.88% in October, 2025 to 1.40% (Provisional) in November, 2025 is observed in headline inflation of urban sector. Increase is also observed in food inflation from -5.18% in October, 2025 to -3.60% (Provisional) in November, 2025. Housing Inflation: Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of November, 2025 is 2.95% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of October, 2025 was 2.96%. The housing index is compiled for urban sector only. Education Inflation: Year-on-year Education inflation rate for the month of November, 2025 is 3.38% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of October, 2025 was 3.54%. It is combined education inflation for both rural and urban sector. Health Inflation: Year-on-year Health inflation rate for the month of November, 2025 is 3.60% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of October, 2025 was 3.81%. It is combined health inflation for both rural and urban sector. Transport & Communication: Year-on-year Transport & communication inflation rate for the month of November, 2025 is 0.88% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of October, 2025 was 0.94%. It is combined inflation rate for both rural and urban sector. Fuel & light: Year-on-year Fuel & light inflation rate for the month of November, 2025 is 2.32% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of October, 2025 was 1.98%. It is combined inflation rate for both rural and urban sector. Top five major states with high Year on Year inflation for the month of November, 2025 are shown in the graph below.

All India Inflation rates (on point-to-point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. November, 2025 over November, 2024), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India CPI (General), CFPI and corresponding inflation rates (%) for the months of November, 2025 (Provisional), October, 2025 (Final) and November, 2024

November, 2025 (Prov.) October, 2025 (Final) November, 2024 Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Inflation CPI (General) 0.10 1.40 0.71 -0.25 0.88 0.25 5.95 4.89 5.48 CFPI -4.05 -3.60 -3.91 -4.85 -5.18 -5.02 9.10 8.74 9.04 Index CPI (General) 199.6 195.9 197.9 199.0 195.4 197.3 199.4 193.2 196.5 CFPI 199.0 206.3 201.6 198.1 205.1 200.5 207.4 214.0 209.8

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: November, 2025 over October, 2025

Indices November, 2025 (Prov.) October, 2025 (Final) Monthly change (%) Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 199.6 195.9 197.9 199.0 195.4 197.3 0.30 0.26 0.30 CFPI 199.0 206.3 201.6 198.1 205.1 200.5 0.45 0.59 0.55

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

Response rate: The price data are collected from selected 1181 villages and 1114 urban Markets covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of November, 2025, NSO collected prices from 100.00% villages and 98.47% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 89.08% for rural and 92.44% for urban. Next date of release for December, 2025 CPI is 12th January, 2026 (Monday) or the next working day in case of 12th being a holiday.