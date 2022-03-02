FreeCurrencyRates.com

Tamil Nadu Minister announces schedule for class 12th, 10th board exams

AMN

The Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Poyyamozhi today released the timetable for the Board Examination and also for the annual examinations for schools.

The practical exams for the 12th,11th and tenth standard will begin from April 25th. Written exams will be held for them from 5th, 9th, and 6th May.

Results will be declared for 10th standard on 17th June and for the 12th standard on 23rd June.

Annual examinations for the other standards will be held from 5th to 13th May. Results will be declared on 30th May.

