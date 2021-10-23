Tamil film ‘Koozhangal’ is India’s official entry to the Oscars 2022

Utpal Borpujari

Tamil film ‘Koozhangal’, has been announced as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2022. Shaji N. Karun, the Chairperson of the 15-member Selection Committee, set up by the Film Federation of India, made the announcement today.

Directed by debutant Director P.S. Vinothraj, ‘Koozhangal’ tells the story of an alcoholic father and his son and their journey to bring back the mother, who has left the home. The film will compete for the Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards, to be held on 27th of March next year in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, ‘Koozhangal’ had also won the prestigious Tiger Award, the top honour at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam this year.