Home Ministry asks States to probe rape cases within two months
Talks will not make China change its aggressive behaviour at LAC: US
Interview for jobs abolished in 23 States and 8 UTs so far
Covid: Trump ‘no longer a transmission risk to others’
South Korea urges North to honor peace pacts as new weapons unveiled
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2020 04:59:28      انڈین آواز

Talks will not make China change its aggressive behaviour at LAC: US

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Robert O’Brien

WEB DESK

The United States says time has come to accept that dialogue and agreements will not make China change its aggressive behaviour.

US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien lambasted China saying it has attempted to seize control of the LAC with India by force as part of its territorial aggression.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has revealed that the Chinese government has deployed some 60,000 troops along Line of Control with India. Pompeo also hit out at China for the threats it poses to the Quad countries. He said, Chinese Communist Party posed a threat to Quad countries – India, Australia, Japan and US, the four big democracies and four powerful economies.

Foreign ministers from the Quad countries met in Tokyo on Tuesday. The Quad meeting took place even as China’s aggressive military behaviour in the Indo-Pacific, South China Sea and along the LAC in eastern Ladakh continues.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Nihal Sarin wins Chess.com’s 2020 Junior Speed Online Championship

Viswanathan Anand praises Sarin AMN / WEB DESK Young Indian Chess player Nihal Sarin emerged winner ...

Swimming training and competitions to be resumed as per new SOP

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday announced that it will hol ...

Delhi Capitals Head Scout Vijay Dahiya confident of his team’s continuing winning ways in IPL

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals Head Scout Vijay Dahiya on Saturday exuded confidence of his t ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں ٹک ٹاک پر پابندی عائد

tik tok پاکستان ٹیلی کمیونی کیشن اتھارٹی (پی ٹی اے) نے بالآخر ش ...

شہد کی مکھی کا زہر ہزاروں عورتوں کی زندگیاں بچا سکتا ہے

ایک حالیہ تحقیق کے مطابق شہد کی مکھیوں کے ڈنگ میں پایا جانے و ...

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!