Taliban regime in Afghanistan orders all NGOs to stop female employees from working

The Taliban re in Afghanistan has ordered all local and foreign NGOs to stop female employees from working. The United Nations said that this move will hit humanitarian operations in Afghanistan. The Taliban-led Ministry of Economy said yesterday that female employees of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were not allowed to work until further notice because some had not adhered to the administration’s interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women.

It comes days after the administration ordered universities to close to women, prompting global condemnation and sparking some protests and heavy criticism inside Afghanistan. Both decisions are the latest restrictions on women that are likely to undermine the Taliban’s efforts to gain international recognition and clear sanctions that are severely hampering the economy.