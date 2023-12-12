इंडियन आवाज़     12 Dec 2023 02:14:05      انڈین آواز

 Taipei Archery Open: Parneet Kaur, Prathamesh Jawkar win gold medals

Harpal Singh Bedi
 New Delhi, 11 December: Parneet Kaur and Prathamesh Jawkar won the women’s and men’s compound gold medals, respectively at the Taipei Archery Open  event, held in Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei.
  While India’s recurve archers competing in the senior events drew a blank, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aman Saini clinched the silver and bronze in women’s and men’s compound events as country  finished the indoor archery event with a total of four medals.
 In the women’s compound final, Parneet piped compatriot Jyothi Surekha Vennam, the reigning Asian Games champion, 146-145 to clinch the Gold.  In the ranking round, interestingly, it was Jyothi Surekha Vennam who had secured the top seeding with a score of 594.   Parneet  was the second seed with 589. 
   Both Vennam and Parneet were part of the gold medal-winning women’s compound team at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
 Meanwhile, Prathamesh Jawkar, a member of the compound team which took gold at Hangzhou defeated Dutch top seed Mike Schloesser 149-148 in a tightly-contested final to take the compound individual gold .
Jawkar had knocked out senior compatriot Abhishek Verma in the quarter-finals before accounting for another compatriot Aman Saini in the semis. Aman Saini, however,  secured the bronze medal, beating another Indian archer, Kawalpreet Singh, 147-146 in the playoff.
 In women’s recurve, Ankita Bhakat earned top seeding in qualification but bowed out in the second round following a 3-7 loss to Chih Yu Lin.India’s men’s recurve campaign wrapped up in the first round itself with Jayanta Talukdar’s exit.

