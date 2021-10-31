T20 World Cup: India to take on New Zealand in Dubai today; England crush Australia by 8 wickets

AMN
In ICC Men’s T-20 Cricket World Cup, England crushed Australia by 8 wickets at Dubai International Stadium today. Chasing a paltry target of 126 for victory, England reached the target by losing only two wickets with 50 balls to spare. Opening batsman Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 71 while Chris Jordan picked up 3 wickets for England. Earlier, put in to bat, Australia were bundled out for 125 in stipulated 20 overs. Australian skipper Aaron Finch scored 44.
In another match, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in Sharjah Cricket Stadium this evening. Put in to bat, Sri Lanka scored 142 all out in the stipulated 20 overs. Despite being hurt by Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva’s hat trick, the Proteas achieved the target for six wickets with one ball to spare.
Tomorrow, India will take on New Zealand in Dubai International Stadium at 7.30 P.M. Prior to this, Afghanistan will face Namibia in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 3.30 P.M.
