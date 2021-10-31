PM Modi visits Vatican City, invites Pope Francis to India
इंडियन आवाज़     31 Oct 2021 10:18:30      انڈین آواز

Sumit, fifth Indian pugilists, in pre-quarters of the AIBA World Boxing Championships

Published On: By


Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Sumit punished  Abdumalik Boltaev of Tajikistan  5-0 in the 75 KG category to be the fifth Indian to enter into the pre-quarter-finals at the  AIBA  Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday.
In the Last-16 stage, Sumit faces Cuba’s Yoenlis Hernandez on Monday.

The  Indian opened the bout aggressively and dominated the ring. Boltaev tried to gauge rival’s strategy but  Sumit played on the front foot, taking away the first two rounds comfortably from his southpaw opponent.

Trailing unanimously, Boltaev hit the aggressive mode in the third round but couldn’t match the sharp footwork and work rate of Sumit, who kept landing precise punches before securing a unanimous victory. 

Earlier,  debutant Nishant Dev made his way into the 71kg pre-quarterfinals with a 4-1 victory against Mauritius’s Merven Clair. Nishant will now square off against Mexico’s Alvarez Verde in the Last-16 round on Sunday.

Apart from Nishant, three more Indian boxers will play in the pre-quarterfinals stage on Sunday. The reigning Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) will take on Georgia’s Giorgi Tchigladze while Akash Kumar (54kg), who received a walkover in the last round, and Narender (+92kg) will face Puerto Rico’s Caleb Tirado and Tajikistan’s Jakhon Qurbonov respectively.

