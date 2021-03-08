Second part of Budget Session of Parliament begins on March 8
Switzerland: People voted in favour of banning full face coverings in public places

In Switzerland, people have voted in favour of banning full face coverings in public places. Dubbed as ‘burqa ban’ by media and campaigners, the proposal was put into referendum after years of debate in the country following similar bans in some European countries.

According to official reports, 51.2 per cent of voters have supported the proposal. The result means nobody in the country can cover their face completely in public whether in shops or in the open across the country except in places of worship or for health and safety reasons.

The Islamic Central Council of Switzerland has said the ban is a great disappointment for Muslims. European countries including France, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria and Denmark have already banned full face coverings.

