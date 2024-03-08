Sweden formally joins as 32nd member of NATO

@NATO

Sweden has officially become the 32nd member of NATO after it completed the accession process in Washington last night.

The handover of documents took place at a ceremony two years after Sweden applied to join the military alliance following the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that unity and solidarity would be Sweden’s guiding lights. US President Joe Biden said that Nato is stronger than ever today.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Sweden brings with it capable armed forces and a first-class defence industry and the alliance has become stronger and safer.