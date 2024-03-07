Members of Indian community in Dhaka joined the launching of Chalo India-Global Diaspora Campaign

AMN

Members of the Indian community in Dhaka joined the launching of the “Chalo India-Global Diaspora Campaign” on Thursday at the High Commission of India in Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the tourism campaign from Srinagar to rope in the Indian community living abroad.

The Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign simultaneously launched in Bangladesh at the High Commission of India, Dhaka. The Prime Minister requested the Indian diaspora members to encourage at least five non-Indian friends to travel to India.

The High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma and other officials and staff members of the High Commission and Indian Diaspora in Bangladesh were present at the canchery building during the launch of the campaign.