Surge in Gold, silver prices 

In the Indian bullion market, 24 carat Gold was trading almost two per cent up at 1 lakh 59 thousand and 870 rupees per 10 grams. Silver was trading more than six per cent higher at 2 lakh 68 thousand and 750 rupees per kilogram, a short while ago.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, the Gold for the April contract was trading over 1.9 per cent up at 1,59,848 per 10 grams. Silver for the March contract was trading over 6.1 per cent higher at 2,68,000 rupees per kilogram, when reports last came in.