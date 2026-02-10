The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Supreme Court Flags Risks of Prior Notice in Search and Seizure Cases

Feb 10, 2026

Last Updated on February 10, 2026 10:16 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Supreme Court today highlighted the practical difficulties faced by investigators in the digital age and said giving a prior notice before a search and seizure could effectively end an investigation before it begins. The top court was hearing a PIL challenging the scope of search and seizure powers under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act on the ground that it has the potential of misuse by the authorities. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi giving advance notice could defeat the very purpose of an investigation, as electronic evidence can be easily destroyed.

Related Post

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

DGCA Starts Safety Audit of Aircraft, Helicopter Operators Post Baramati Crash

Feb 10, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

ECI issues directions for officer transfers to ensure fair Assembly polls

Feb 10, 2026
OTHER TOP STORIES

विपक्ष ने लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पेश किया

Feb 10, 2026

You missed

HINDI SECTION

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 17 राज्यों को एनआईए विशेष अदालतें स्थापित करने का नोटिस दिया

10 February 2026 11:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

RBI ने एनबीएफसी के लिए मसौदा संशोधन दिशा-निर्देशों पर जनता से राय मांगी

10 February 2026 11:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

रक्षा सचिव राजेश कुमार सिंह ने सेशेल्स के विदेश मंत्री और रक्षा प्रमुख से मुलाकात की

10 February 2026 11:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर ने BRICS 2026 के शेरपाओं और विभिन्‍न देशों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ बातचीत की

10 February 2026 11:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments