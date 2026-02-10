Supreme Court Flags Risks of Prior Notice in Search and Seizure Cases

Last Updated on February 10, 2026 10:16 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Supreme Court today highlighted the practical difficulties faced by investigators in the digital age and said giving a prior notice before a search and seizure could effectively end an investigation before it begins. The top court was hearing a PIL challenging the scope of search and seizure powers under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act on the ground that it has the potential of misuse by the authorities. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi giving advance notice could defeat the very purpose of an investigation, as electronic evidence can be easily destroyed.