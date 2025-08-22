Supreme Court Directs ECI to accept Online Voter Claims, Allows Aadhaar as Valid Document

The EC on Monday, August 18, came out with the names of 65 lakh people who were removed from the draft electoral rolls published as part of the SIR exercise.

Staff Reporter / New Delhi



In a significant ruling aimed at ensuring wider voter inclusion, the Supreme Court of India today directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to accept claim forms submitted online by voters whose names are missing from the electoral rolls, without insisting on physical submission of documents.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, while hearing a batch of petitions that challenged the June 26 order of the ECI concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Aadhaar or Any of 11 Documents Valid for Claims

The bench clarified that claim forms for inclusion in the voters’ list may be accompanied either by Aadhaar card or any one of the 11 identity documents already recognised by the ECI, such as passport, driving licence, PAN card, or ration card. This clarification is expected to ease the process for thousands of voters, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, who were struggling to comply with the rigid documentation requirements imposed earlier.

Relief for Voters in Bihar’s Special Revision

The petitions before the court highlighted grievances from voters in Bihar, where many names had been omitted during the revision exercise due to their inability to submit documents in person. Reports had pointed to logistical challenges, lack of awareness, and limited booth-level support for people in remote districts.

Taking note of these concerns, the apex court directed that political parties and their booth-level agents must assist citizens in filling and submitting their claims, ensuring that genuine voters are not disenfranchised.

Court’s Emphasis on Accessibility

Justice Surya Kant, while dictating the order, observed:

“In a democracy as vast and complex as India, no eligible voter should be denied participation in the electoral process due to procedural rigidity. Technology must be used to facilitate, not obstruct, the right to vote.”

The court also stressed that the Election Commission must strike a balance between ensuring the integrity of the electoral rolls and upholding the fundamental right to vote.

Political Context and Implications

The ruling comes at a politically sensitive time, with Bihar heading towards Assembly elections next year and the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for 2026. Opposition parties had alleged that the omissions in the electoral rolls were disproportionately affecting certain communities and weaker sections.

While the Supreme Court did not comment on these allegations, its direction to allow online claims and Aadhaar-based submissions is being seen as a step towards restoring confidence in the revision process.

Next Steps for ECI

The ECI has been asked to immediately update its online systems to accommodate the court’s order. Officials are expected to release fresh guidelines within a week to notify district election officers and booth-level officers (BLOs).

Election law experts note that today’s ruling could have implications beyond Bihar, as similar enumeration drives are underway in other states. By setting a precedent, the apex court has effectively paved the way for greater digital integration in the electoral roll management system.

Background: The June 26 ECI Order

On June 26, the ECI had directed state officials in Bihar to adhere strictly to physical document submission during the SIR exercise. The move triggered criticism from multiple political parties and civil society groups, who argued that it ignored the challenges faced by migrant workers, senior citizens, and people living in remote areas.

With the Supreme Court’s intervention, these concerns have now been addressed, and observers believe this may enhance the credibility of the electoral process in Bihar.