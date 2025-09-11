The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Supreme Court Declines Urgent Plea to Cancel India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match

Sep 11, 2025

The Supreme Court today refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking cancellation of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup T20 match scheduled for 14th September in Dubai. A bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi declined to list the matter urgently, reiterating that the match should proceed.

The PIL, filed by four law students, argued that playing Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor undermines national dignity and hurts the morale of the armed forces and the families of martyrs. It claimed cricket cannot be placed above national interest, security, or citizens’ lives.

Related Post

SPORTS

Indian Boxer Nupur Sheoran Reaches +80kg Semifinals at World Championships

Sep 11, 2025
SPORTS

Pakistan to Host First-Ever T20I Tri-Series with Afghanistan, Sri Lanka

Sep 8, 2025
SPORTS

Japan Clinches 5th Place With 6-1 Win Over Bangladesh in Asia Cup Hockey

Sep 8, 2025

You missed

PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Kareena Stars in Pour Home’s Latest Fragrance Ad

11 September 2025 5:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

India–Mauritius partnership rooted in cultural bonds: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

11 September 2025 5:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Supreme Court Declines Urgent Plea to Cancel India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match

11 September 2025 1:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Critical Injuries Reported in Colorado School Shooting

11 September 2025 1:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments