Supreme Court Declines Urgent Plea to Cancel India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match

The Supreme Court today refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking cancellation of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup T20 match scheduled for 14th September in Dubai. A bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi declined to list the matter urgently, reiterating that the match should proceed.

The PIL, filed by four law students, argued that playing Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor undermines national dignity and hurts the morale of the armed forces and the families of martyrs. It claimed cricket cannot be placed above national interest, security, or citizens’ lives.