AMN / WEB DESK

Staff Reporter

The Indian Railways has launched its longest and heaviest freight train ever! The SuperVasuki train, was operated on August 15 to mark the 75th Independence Day. It was formed and operated by the South East Central Railway zone.

The India’s longest (3.5km) loaded train Super Vasuki run with 6 Locos & 295 wagons and of 25,962 tonnes gross weight.