Sufficient stock of food grain in the country, says govt

AMN

Union Government has said that Food Corporation of India, FCI has sent enough stocks to states throughout the country to implement Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Through this scheme, five kilograms of foodgrains per person per month for next three months have to be distributed free to all National Food Security Act beneficiaries.

Many states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala and Mizoram have already started lifting foodgrains from FCI under this scheme. The Consumers Affairs Ministry Tuesday said, in the next few days other states will also start lifting the foodgrains for distribution.

The Ministry said, FCI is working tirelessly and has ensured that enough stocks are made available in every part of the country during countrywide lockdown. During the last 14 days, while the lockdown is in force to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, FCI moved an average of one lakh 44 thousand tonnes of foodgrains per day. A total of 658 rakes carrying over 18 Lakh tonnes foodgrains have been transported across the country.