Sudden heavy rain in Uttarkashi throws normal life out of gear

Sep 6, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Uttarakhand, due to sudden heavy rains in Uttarkashi district this evening, the Naugaon stream swelled up. Water and debris from the stream entered the market area and dozens of houses. Some vehicles parked on the road were also swept away by the flow of water. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the District administration to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing. He also instructed to take the affected people to safe places and provide all possible help. District administration, SDRF and NDRF teams have left for the affected area.

