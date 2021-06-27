Sudan to cut government spending, increase social spending

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sudanese government yesterday said that the country will cut its government spending and increase social spending. According to the officials, the country will cut costs of external official trips by 50 per cent, reduce fuel quotas for government vehicles by 20 per cent, sell all surplus government vehicles and cut embassies’ budgets by 25 per cent among other measures,

During the month, the Sudanese government has completed many economic reforms. Earlier this month, Sudan fully removed subsidies on car petrol and diesel, and in February it devalued its currency and began a policy of a flexible managed float. Last week it eliminated its customs exchange rate, used to calculate import duties, as the final step in a devaluation of its local currency.