Sudan: Army will make way for civilian government: Military leader Burhan

AMN/ WEB DESK

Coup leader of Sudan Abdel Fattah al-Burhan yesterday said that the Army would make way for a civilian government, a demand made for months by street protesters and repeatedly called for by the international community. He said, the military would no longer participate in national talks facilitated by the UN and regional blocs.

His announcement came months after the October coup ousted civilians from a transitional administration, sparking widespread international condemnation and aid cuts.

Mr. Burhan’s televised address came as hundreds of anti-coup demonstrators were on their fifth day of sit-in protests after last Thursday saw the deadliest violence so far this year. Tens of thousands had taken to the streets again on Thursday, almost matching numbers at the peak of demonstrations after the coup. Although near-weekly rallies have continued, they appeared to decline in intensity before reigniting last week with the same demand – an end to military rule.

According to media reports, nine demonstrators lost their lives, bringing to 114 the number killed in the crackdown against anti-coup protesters since October.

