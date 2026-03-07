The Indian Awaaz

Strict action against infiltration continuing across country says Amit Shah

Mar 7, 2026

Last Updated on March 7, 2026 7:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that strict action against encroachment and infiltration is continuing across the country. He was addressing a programme in Haridwar held to mark the completion of four years of the Uttarakhand government.

On the occasion, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth more than 1,100 crore rupees for the state. He said that Uttarakhand has moved beyond its phase of struggle and is rapidly progressing towards a new direction of development.

Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act, Mr Shah said that people who came to India after facing religious persecution should be granted citizenship. He added that around 200 people from Pakistan and Afghanistan have been given citizenship in Haridwar.

The Union Minister also said that the Vibrant Village Programme is being implemented to develop border villages and prevent migration, which will benefit Uttarakhand.

