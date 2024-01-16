Stock Market Jan 15: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs as IT stocks extend gains

India Benchmark indices hit record highs for a second straight trading session on Monday Jan 15 as information technology (IT) stocks extended their winning run following better-than-expected results from HCLTech and Wipro.

The Sensex crossed the 73,000 mark for the first time and ended the session at 73,328, with a gain of 759 points, or 1.05 per cent. The Nifty 50 index finished at 22,097, rising 203 points or 0.9 per cent. It took just 21 trading sessions for the Nifty to move from 21,000 to 22,000. This is the shortest the index has taken to cross a 1,000-point milestone since August 2021 when it moved from 16,000 to 17,000 in just 19 sessions.